Our View: State and courts need to heed AG on security

AFTER a fire destroyed a Nicosia court building in which evidence and court documents were kept, assurances were given that no cases would be affected because there were copies of the documents. Nobody mentioned that hard evidence was also kept in the building and we only found out on Wednesday, after the criminal court acquitted two defendants facing drug trafficking charges because the drugs used as evidence in the case were destroyed in the fire.

This evidence – 7kg of cocaine and 5kg of cannabis – was key to trial because the defence had argued that it had been tampered with before the blaze destroyed it. It was therefore no surprise the court ruled the destruction of the drugs deprived the defendants to the right of a fair trial. Attorney-general Costas Clerides, in what seemed like a face-saving move, announced he would appeal the decision, on the grounds there was a body of evidence against the defendants.

Clerides also had a dig at the authorities for failing to improve security at the courts. “Almost six months later, no action has been taken to guard the court buildings – especially the criminal courts – so as to afford the evidence with the necessary security,” he said. It was a legitimate point that drew a response from the police, who said that after the fire the chief of police had ordered the drafting of a study on improving security. The study proposed a “series of measures that had to be implemented by the courts so that the level of security of buildings, including those in which evidence was kept, could be upgraded.”

We can only deduce that nothing has been done in this regard. On a plus point, the police had given orders for a permanent guard at the Nicosia courts and the upgrading of security measures taken by police at all other courts, an announcement said. There has always been laxness on security matters. There had to be a fire at the courts for the authorities to realise there was a need to step up security but even then only the basics were done. The police can only do so much. It is up to the court authorities and the government to implement the measures proposed by the police that would introduce proper security, which does not just involve having police guards, at state premises.

Hopefully, now that the embarrassing consequences of lax security have illustrated, the government will treat the matter the with seriousness it merits.