Superheroes on the big screen

The Protaras Summer Film Festival continues tonight with a little something for the kiddies. The festival will screen The Incredibles 2 at 8pm, and then follow on at 10pm with Skyscraper.

If you have already seen the first Incredibles, then you will know that it is an action movie for kids. Last time we got an insight into how this family with superpowers work together to fight evil and this time we will see how mummy – Elastagirl – will go out and save the world while daddy – Mr Incredible – stays home and takes care of the kids.

As Mr Incredible pines over the glory days when he fought crime without a care in the world, he is left at home to deal with the domestic side of life – which includes the realisation that their youngest child also has superpowers. Elastagirl has problems of her own as she has to deal with the menace of a new supervillain.

Another superhero will shine on the screen next, in the form of Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson) an FBI hostage rescue team leader whose latest assignment is to assess security for skyscrapers. On assignment in Hong Kong he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it.

Incredibles 2

Screening of the animated adventure. August 4. Protaras Central Square, Paralimni. 8pm. In English. Protaras Central Square, Paralimni. Free. Tel: 99-895252

Skyscraper

Screening of the action film. August 4. Protaras Central Square, Paralimni. 10pm. Protaras Central Square, Paralimni. Free. Tel: 99-895252