The beach where DJ’s turn Monday into Saturday

The Beach Culture Music Festival will continue on Monday at Poseidon Beach with performances by Sigala, Kideko and TCTS, all from the UK.

The festival, known for bringing to our beaches unparalleled live entertainment by the world’s biggest names in music, will be headlined by DJ, record producer and remixer, Sigala.

It all started out for Sigala back in 2015 when he became a member of a number of bands before moving on to mixing and producing works for others. His debut single, Easy Love, came about after he drank himself silly from sheer tiredness and frustration after being asked to perform a 37-hour set.

Sigala’s second single, Sweet Lovin, was released in December 2015, and reached number three on the UK Singles Chart. The song includes vocals from singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher. His third, Say You Do, aired on YouTube in January 2016 and was officially released in March. The song features a sample of Mariah Carey’s Always Be My Baby and DJ Fresh, with vocals from singer Imani.

This year he released the single Lullaby with Paloma Faith and the plan is for his debut album Brighter Days to hit the market in September. After the album is realised, he is planning to tour the UK and Ireland.

Joining Sigala will be DJ and producer Kideko, who has been electrifying the music scene since 2015 with his debut single The Jam. Just like Sigala, Kideko originally started out playing in local bands. When he started college, he gave up playing the drums because he had found his calling in electronic and dance music.

His debut single, which sampled Technotronic’s Pump Up the Jam, gained him recognition from various BBC Radio 1 DJs, including Annie Mac, Mistajam, Danny Howard and Pete Tong. His second single came in 2016 in collaboration with George Kwali, entitled Crank It (Woah!). Burnin’ Up, a 2017 collaboration with Friend Within, was followed by the catchy track Dum Dum, which featured Tinie Tempah and Becky G. Reviving their earlier partnership. Kideko and Kwali returned in 2018 with All on Me, which was followed by his solo track Good Thing.

The man to complete the trio will be electronic music DJ and producer TCTS from Manchester. His debut EP, Hands, was released in May 2012, then came These Heights in November 2013. Games was released in 2014 and the title track features vocals from KStewart, the sister of Example’s ex-band-member David Stewart. The song entered the UK Singles Chart at number 117.

His next EP, Body, was released on 29 March 2015 and was preceded by its promotional singles Thinking About You and Coupe de Ville.

The people behind the Beach Culture Music Festival have made Monday the new Saturday, so party like there is no tomorrow and you haven’t a care in the world.

Live performances by the DJs. August 6. Poseidon Beach, Agias Theklas Street, Sotira. 7pm. €30/50. Tickets: bit.ly/sigala_ayianapa