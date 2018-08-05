First canine hydrotherapy centre opens in Paphos

By Bejay Browne

THE first and only canine hydrotherapy centre in Cyprus has opened in Paphos and is welcoming dogs with all sorts of ailments that will benefit from spending time in the water.

Started up in May by husband and wife team Gaynor and Chris Warriner, who also operate a cattery, ‘Aquapaws Cyprus’ already has a number of dogs that regularly use the facility.

“Hydrotherapy really helps all dogs, especially those that are post-operative, elderly or arthritic. It’s good for post-natal recuperation and recovery for arthritic limbs, spinal problems and even just to keep fit or have fun,” Gaynor Warriner told the Sunday Mail.

The centre, built by husband Chris, is found at a secure area in Timi, close to Paphos airport.

“He built the pool and the room himself. Its smaller than a usual pool and has different ways for the dogs to enter the water. There is a hoist for those that can’t manage the ramp,” she said.

The couple are experienced in dog hydrotherapy and ran a similar unit for seven years in the UK. They have lived in Cyprus for more than a decade. Initially, they thought there wasn’t a need for a canine hydrotherapy centre, as the island has so many beaches and many people have access to their own swimming pools.

However, as most beaches are inaccessible to dogs, and owners complained of hygiene issues in allowing their pets use their home pools, the couple realised the need did exist.

“In the UK many more vets recommend hydrotherapy for dogs than in Cyprus and they need to be aware here. We have given many local vets leaflets about us and hope that they catch on.”

All dogs can swim, said Warriner, noting that some just don’t like it and have to get used to the experience, which is why they offer the first session (which is short to get the dog accustomed to the water) for free.

Swimming is one of the best forms of exercise, even for animals, as the water bears the weight of the body so there is no pressure on the joints, she said.

In addition, in the water a dog’s limbs move as if it were walking briskly or running, it encourages the heart to work more than usual and is cardiovascular exercise. This also helps blood circulation to the affected limbs and the body in general, she added.

“It may sound as though hydrotherapy is just about swimming but there’s more to it than that. The dog must be closely monitored for signs of distress or tiredness and as soon as this happens, the session will stop,” she said.

In the pool, the dogs swim wearing a flotation aid for buoyancy and they are also hooked up to a hoist, which helps them to remain swimming on the spot.

The hydrotherapy unit already has a number of regular canine customers that enjoy using the facility. Younger dogs often use it twice a week, whilst older dogs (over eight) are generally recommended to use it only once week.

“Once they get used to it, they really enjoy it and are calm and there are those that love it immediately. Every dog is different and we are here to help,” she said.

aquapawscyprus.com