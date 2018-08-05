Nicosia open to meeting with UN chief and Akinci in New York next month

Nicosia appears open to the possibility of a joint meeting between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinji after the UN General Assembly, if requested by the UN chief, CNA reported on Sunday.

The UN General Assembly is held in New York each September.

CNA cited a government source saying: “It is not excluded, if proposed by the Secretary-General, that such a meeting should be held. The President of the Republic is always open to dialogue”.

The source added that Nicosia’s position remained stable: a resumption of dialogue “through the well-known United Nations procedures”.

UN Secretary-General’s representative Jane Holl Lute was in Cyprus last month and met Anastasiades as well as Akinci to explore the possibility of a resumption of the peace procedure. She flew back to New York after the meetings but is also expected to visit Greece, Turkey and Britain before submitting a report to the UNSG in early September..