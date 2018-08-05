Peter Andre shares photos from luxury Paphos holiday villa on Instagram

August 5th, 2018 Cyprus, Entertainment 0 comments

Peter Andre: Instagram

Cypriot celebrity Peter Andre, 45, has shared his Paphos holiday snaps with fans on Instagram, posting several photos of the inside of a luxury holiday villa he is staying at with his family.

The photos have received wide coverage in the UK tabloids.

On his Instagram account, Andre posted: “Check this villa out guys. Being Cypriot, I didn’t know this existed. The service they offer is second to none. Optional In villa chef babysitting service, quad bikes, fishing , massage.  Awesome. I’m taking the whole family again”.

Peter Andre with his wife Emily MacDonagh

Andre is staying at Villa Lara, one of several villas operated by Cyprus Villa Retreats. It is located on Vardas Beach, Kissonegra and says that prices range from £150-£600 a night (€168-€673).

Peter Andre Instagram

