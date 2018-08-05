Poor visibility on highways due to heavy rain

August 5th, 2018

Poor visibility on highways due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rainfall in the areas of Pera Chorio, Nisou and Alambra in Nicosia, visibility on the Nicosia-Limassol highway and the Nicosia-Larnaca highway and the wider road network in the same area is limited, police said on Sunday.

Police urged motorists to drive slowly and with care at a low speed, to keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and to use their lights in these areas.

Updates can be obtained from the police app, social media pages or the new information page www.cypruspolicenews.com

