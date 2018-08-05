Still loving the Coffeeshop

I was disappointed to read that the author of the Coffeeshop is in bother with his bosses. I do not subscribe to Facebook but would like this email to be counted as a positive review. I love reading the Coffeeshop each Sunday and always go to that page first. Who else has the bravery and wit to write about some of the ridiculous things that go on in this otherwise wonderful country. The truth often hurts, so long live those who are prepared to speak it. Patroclos is the star of the show.

Barry Hughes, via email