Updated Mazda CX-5 coming soon

Mazda has updated its award-winning CX-5 SUV with revisions to the 2.2-litre SKYACTIV-D diesel engine, increased active safety equipment across the range and the introduction of automatic petrol models for the first time.

Launched in June 2017, the second-generation CX-5 has built on the success of the original CX-5 – a car that introduced Mazda’s SKYACTIV technology and KODO, their ‘Soul of Motion’ design philosophy. Mazda claim it “changed perceptions in the compact SUV segment with its combination of style, driving dynamics and efficiency”.

Sales of the second-generation CX-5 have been going well since its launch last year (it’s now Mazda UK’s best-selling car, while globally the CX-5 accounts for roughly 25 per cent of Mazda’s worldwide sales volume).

Expected in Cyprus showrooms in November, the 2018 version features a revised ten-model line-up “across highly-specified SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav+ trim levels”. As before, both Mazda’s SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual and SKYACTIV-Drive six-speed automatic transmissions feature in the range, as does the latest generation of Mazda’s intelligent i-ACTIV all-wheel drive (AWD) system, while the introduction of a 165ps SKYACTIV-G 2WD automatic means you can now match a petrol engine to an automatic gearbox.

Powered by the familiar range of SKYACTIV engines, the 2.0-litre 165ps SKYACTIV-G petrol engine is available in SE-L Nav+ and Sport Nav+ trim and is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive.

The popular 2.2-litre 150ps SKYACTIV-D diesel is available with front-wheel drive and comes with a choice of SKYACTIV-MT or SKYACTIV-Drive gearbox. Sitting at the top of the range, the flagship 2.2-litre 184ps SKYACTIV-D comes exclusively in Sport Nav+ trim and is equipped with Mazda’s i-ACTIV AWD and – like the lower output diesel – it can be matched to either automatic or manual transmission.

Across both outputs the SKYACTIV-D diesel engine has been enhanced with a modified combustion chamber, new piezo injectors, a revised two-stage turbocharger and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) System. As the manufacturer explains, “the engine adopts rapid multi-stage combustion with ultra-high response piezo injectors, while a revised egg-profile combustion chamber minimises heat transition between the fuel and piston to improve efficiency”.

Changes to the water flow management help the engine warm up faster, thereby reducing emissions and helping real-world MPG, “while the introduction of SCR and AdBlue® treatment realises outstanding environmental operation without sacrificing the driving pleasure the Mazda CX-5 is famed for”.

In addition to the efficiency gains, the higher output version of the 2.2-litre engine sees power increase from 175ps to 184ps with torque improving by 25Nm to 445Nm.

The two-stage twin turbo now adopts variable geometry that increases boost from mid to high revs, improving both power and torque. In line with this update, the compression ratio has been raised from 14.0:01 to 14.4:1, while exhaust valves filled with sodium enhance heat-resistance for higher engine output.

The exterior of the car remains unaltered, with a new design of 19-inch metallic alloy wheels on Sport Nav+ models being the only outward change.

All models feature standard equipment that includes LED headlights, automatic power-folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, DAB radio and a 7” colour touchscreen display with Mazda’s integrated navigation. Sport Nav+ cars add to this with extras that include a reversing camera, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat and Smart keyless entry, plus heated front seats and steering wheel. Offered in a Mazda for the first time, Sport Nav+ models also feature a power lift tailgate, plus a new head-up display that projects directly onto the windscreen and features Traffic Sign Recognition.

The updated 2018 model also gets more active safety equipment as standard, with Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic alert, Smart Brake Support, High Beam Control and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning now standard across the range, while the optional safety pack on Sport Nav+ models now features a 360 degree view camera and Adaptive LED Headlamps.

Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK which will be selling the car from the end of August, says “the CX-5 showcases how Mazda can make an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals. The current car elevates exterior design, cabin quality and refinement to new levels of sophistication, whilst at the same time ensuring Mazda’s love of driving is even more apparent in the handling.”