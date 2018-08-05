World-class Ferrari gathering at Concours of Elegance

If you are travelling to the UK at the end of August, you might be tempted to pay a visit to Hampton Court Palace, the former home of Henry VIII, which will play host to a selection of some of the rarest Ferraris ever built at a Concours of Elegance being held from 31 August to 2 September. Ferraris from 1950 to the present day will appear in the Main Concours event, spearheaded by the unique 166MM/212 Export ‘Uovo’.

The ‘Uovo’ is a one-off, designed for Count Giannino Marzotto as the ultimate sports racing car of its day. The design is not only aerodynamic but also lightweight, inspired by the aeronautical training of the car’s designer, Franco Reggiani, shedding around 150kg compared with similar Ferraris of the time. The bespoke design, complete with a reflection-free windscreen made of crystal, worked wonders on the car’s performance, bringing it a number of race wins, including the 1951 Giro della Toscana.

Sold very recently by RM Sotheby’s, the ‘Uovo’ has rarely been seen in public, making the Concours of Elegance a special opportunity to see one of the world’s most special Ferraris.

Joining the Uovo is the Ferrari 500 TRC by Scaglietti. Named after the FIA ‘C’ racing regulations to which it was built to comply, this 500 TRC, or ‘Testa Rossa C’, is arguably one of the most beautiful Ferraris ever built. This particular example is the last TRC produced, and the last ever four-cylinder car Ferrari made. It also comes complete with an impressive race history, including class wins at both the 1957 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Then there’s the 365 California Spyder. One of only fourteen ever made, this car was designed by Pininfarina as a direct successor to the 500 Superfast Coupe. Named “California” after its 250 predecessors, the 365 Spyder was fitted with a sophisticated 4.4-litre V12 engine, capable of producing up to 320hp.

Also on display at the Concours will be a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Scaglietti. Featuring a 3-litre V12 engine, these were a shortened version of the long-wheelbase TDF (Tour de France) cars, fitted with modified suspension for higher cornering speeds.

Any Ferrari 275 GTB is special, but the alloy-bodied Long Nose appearing at Hampton Court is one of just 80 examples, with the lighter alloy body, the Long Nose design and the earlier two-cam powertrain. The 275 was designed by Pininfarina, built by Scaglietti, and was the first Ferrari to feature fully independent transaxle suspension, pioneered on-track by Ferrari.

Once considered the ‘entry-level’ Ferrari, the Dino has gone on to become one of the most sought-after Ferraris of its era, and the Concours of Elegance will be displaying one of the early L-Series cars – a Dino 246 GT – with a six-cylinder mid-mounted 2.4-litre engine that produces 195bhp. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Dino.

Also making an appearance will be perhaps the rarest GTO of them all. The 1983 Ferrari 288 GTO Prototype is one of only six built, of which just three remain.

And finally, a 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso ‘Tailor Made’ will also be on show. Finished in a bespoke Arancia paint, this car was customised to the owner’s specifications. Released earlier this year as the replacement for the Ferrari FF, it features a 6.3-litre V12 engine, capable of reaching over 200mph.

This year’s event will also feature a number of other highlights: the Aston Martin Owners Club, for example, will be gathering an example of every DB4 variant ever produced, in celebration of 60 years of the first Aston Martin DB4 model.

The Concours Director, Andrew Evans, says: “The Concours of Elegance is all about bringing together the rarest and most exceptional cars in the world in one of the UK’s most beautiful settings. Clearly, Ferrari and its long lineage of icons will always hold a place in the Concours, but I’m absolutely thrilled by the quality we’ll have on display”.