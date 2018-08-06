Arrested pregnant woman released to give birth

Arrested pregnant woman released to give birth

A 30-year-old heavily pregnant woman, arrested on Monday after drugs were found in her car, had to be released to go and give birth.

The woman, who is known to the police for drug-related cases, was spotted on Monday, during a stake out, collecting eight grammes of cannabis from the side of a Paphos road.

During a search of her car, officers located 11 grammes of cocaine, 28 grammes of cannabis, seven ecstasy pills and a precision scale.

After her arrest, it emerged that it was her due date and she was released so that she could deliver her baby in hospital. She was charged and is to present in court at a later stage.

 

