Betting shop employee has €3,000 in takings snatched

August 6th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Two cases of theft that occurred on Sunday are being investigated by Paphos police.

The first case involved a 41-year-old woman who, while working as an employee of a betting agency, had her bag stolen while she was attempting to close up shop for the day, at around 11pm. She told police €3,000 was stolen from her.

The second case involved the theft from a man’s apartment in Kato Paphos, where the victim told police that someone had taken €3,000 and various items of clothing which cost approximately €100.

