Despite opposition, football fans register for ID cards

By Christophe Hadjigeorgiou

While some diehard Apoel supporters say they will refuse to register for the new sports ID cards, up to 10,000 other fans have already registered, either digitally or in person, according to the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO).

The new sports ID card launched last month is a registry of fans wanting to attend football marches and was introduced in a bid to cut down on football hooliganism.

The card is a photo identity card and is linked to an account that registers the purchased tickets. Entry to a match will not be allowed without a sports ID.

The CSO said registrations have been growing daily and are estimated to reach up to 60,000 or 70,000 by the end of the year. A recent University of Cyprus study has also shown approval to be at approximately 70 per cent.

Still, some fans are resisting especially a group of hardcore Apoel supporters. They have issued what they state to be a declaration of war against the cards. They are refusing to take part and have gone as far as to threaten boycotts and release scandalous information on those involved in the card’s creation.

Refusing to register means they will be barred from attending matches.

When asked if fans were happy or unhappy about the new system, Costas Solomou, an CSO official, responded: “it doesn’t matter whether we are satisfied or not. The point is that this is a new law and it must be implemented.”

People had previously asked for higher security in the form of more cameras, but Solomou stressed that CCTV has been active for 10 years at the entrances, and at the gates.

Cyprus had taken new steps to stop hooliganism, he told the Cyprus Mail, starting with the training of stadium stewards in 2014, now with the creation of sports ID cards in 2018. The next step would be access control and ticket barcode scans at the entrances.

Online registration is part of these developments, and is a simple process. It requires the visitor to fill in a name and email to receive a unique application number. This must then be registered to a photo and identity card. Minors must also submit a completed and signed Parental Consent Declaration form.

The relevant official then evaluates the application, and, once confirmed, sends an email.

Online registration is available via two websites ( www.cyprussports.org ; https://theasis.cy.net/koa ).

The electronic registration is now free of charge too, further simplifying the process.

The Registration Centres are:

Nicosia – Stage GSP, Closed Stage “Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria”

Limassol: – Tsirio Stadium

Larnaca: – Stage AEK Arena, Stage “Famagusta”, Stadio “Antonis Papadopoulos”

Paphos: – Stadium “Stelios Kyriakides”

Paralimni: Paralimni Municipal Building

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am – 3pm ; 4pm – 8pm

Saturday: 2pm

On August 14 centres are open from 9am – 3pm, while they will be closed on August 15 and 16, and on Sundays