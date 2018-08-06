Earthquake off Polis coast

August 6th, 2018

Earthquake off Polis coast

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck 101km west-northwest off the coast of Polis on Monday morning, according to website ‘earthquake track’.

No injuries have been reported.

The last earthquake that was reported in Cyprus was a 4.0 magnitude quake around eight months ago south-southwest of Paphos.

Monday’s earthquake was at a depth of 43km and the one preceding it was at 24km. Earthquakes occurring at a depth of less than 70km are classified as ‘shallow-focus’ earthquakes and are found within the earth’s outer crustal layer, while ‘deep focus’ earthquakes occur within the deeper subduction zones of the earth.

