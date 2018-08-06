Fire near Parekklisia under control

The fire which broke out on private land near Parekklissia at 2pm and quickly spread to the Limassol forest has been brought under control, forest department spokesman Andreas Christou announced.

Ten fire trucks, two helicopters belonging to the government and two aircraft of the forestry department were deployed.

The fire was under control an hour after it started but by then two hectares of land had been destroyed.

Fire fighters are still working to completely extinguish the blaze while the causes of the fire are also being explored.

 

