Buffer zone fire under control in Famagusta area (Updated)

An intermittent fire that was ongoing in a minefield in the UN-controlled buffer zone near the Famagusta General Hospital in Paralimni since Sunday night was under control by midday Monday after fire services on both sides managed to contain it from their respective sides and prevent it from spreading.

A UN spokesperson confirmed the fire was under control. He added that “firefighters from both sides attended the scene and offered their assistance to Unficyp, though they could not intervene with the extinguishing of the fire”.

The fire broke out around 10pm Sunday within the buffer zone on a dirt road leading to the northern areas, burning mostly low and dry vegetation. Around half a square kilometre has so far been burnt.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that the blaze moved in the direction of the sea on Sunday night, managing to confine itself in this way.

The blaze fizzled out around 6am Monday but rekindled three hours later, Kettis said. He added that it also moved slightly into the government-controlled areas allowing firefighters who were on standby to extinguish that part of the fire. Fire trucks were stations at Ayia Marina and Dherynia

A dirt trench as also drug to stop the fire spreading.

Kettis also said that if necessary, the fire service would request that they be allowed to intervene in the buffer zone, accompanied by UN forces, but this would all depend on wind speed and direction.