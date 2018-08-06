Investigation into child’s death

The cause of death of an eight-year-old child who died in Limassol hospital on Monday morning will be investigated during a post mortem on Tuesday.

The health ministry reported to the Cyprus News Agency that the child was brought to the A&E department of the hospital with a high fever on Sunday afternoon by its mother.

Doctors who examined the child considered it necessary to hospitalise it, but a little later the mother asked for the patient to be discharged.

Around 2am on Monday, she brought her child back to the hospital with a low pulse and high fever, and the eight-year-old died in the early morning hours despite efforts by the medical staff.

According to the health ministry, there is no question of medical negligence.

Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou, however, has requested a report to be submitted to his office by Tuesday.