August 6th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol all prepared for wine festival

The 'Vraka Man' at the Limassol municipal gardens on Monday (CNA)

Preparations for the 57th Limassol Wine Festival are nearly complete, with the trademark traditional ‘Vraka Man’ statue put in place on Monday at the entrance of the Limassol Municipal Gardens to welcome visitors to the festival, which will take place from August 31 to September 9.

According to Limassol mayor Nikos Nikolaidis this year’s festival will be better than ever.

“The wine festival is a great folk festival with a huge tradition, it is a celebration honouring the Cypriot farmer, the Cypriot winemaker and Cypriot wine,” he said.

This year’s festival, which will span 10 days instead of 11, will have a decreased entrance price of 5 euros, while the ticket holder will be entitled to a 20 per cent discount on any bottled wine of their own choice from the four major wineries Etko, Loel, KEO and Sodap.

Apart from existing bus routes covering the tourist area of Limassol, extra buses will be available to transport visitors to the festival from all major cities.

