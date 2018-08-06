Man who set off firecracker in his car referred to Athalassa hospital

Doctors who examined a 40-year-old man who allegedly set off a firecracker on Sunday while parked in his car in Limassol, referred him to the Athalassa psychiatric hospital, it was reported on Monday.

Limassol police were investigating an explosion which occurred at 5:40pm on Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the man in the car in shock but apparently uninjured.

Officers determined the explosion had been caused by a firecracker. The man also had one gramme of cannabis in his possession, they said.

He was taken to Limassol general hospital for a check-up where it was determined he has not been injured by the explosion, but doctors did refer him to Athalassa for a psychiatric examination.