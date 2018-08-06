Napa club owner found guilty of attack on Egyptian millionaire

The Famagusta district court found four men guilty on Monday for the attack and injury of Egyptian millionaire, Naguib Sawiris, in a nightclub in Ayia Napa in 2016.

The businessman, who is an investor in the Ayia Napa marina project, had reported that he and his entourage had been assaulted in the early hours of September 30, 2016 by the owner and the bouncers of a nightclub. The incident occurred just hours before laying the foundation stone of the popular holiday resort’s marina.

The court passed a guilty verdict on the manager of the club, Nicolas Evangelides, 31, Andreas Erdodtou, 27, who was working at the club as a security man, 28-year-old waiter, Yiannos Christou, and Panayiotis Kallitsionis, 27.

The four men were found guilty of assault and causing actual bodily harm to Sawiris and an associate of his.

The incident occurred when one of Sawiris’ associates got up on a couch to dance. Sawiris told court that the waiter told him off in an aggressive manner and when the millionaire asked the owner for explanations, he hit him.

A bouncer then grabbed him from behind and wrestled him to the ground. Holding both his arms, the bouncer dragged Sawiris towards the exit, kicking and beating him along the way.

The Egyptian investor said he suffered injuries to the ear and bruises to the chest and head. When an associate tried to intervene, he was also beaten by the bouncers.

Defence is to deliver their mitigation arguments on Tuesday before the court sets another date to announce the sentences.