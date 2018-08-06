Napa gets swimming in musical waves

Ayia Napa is at the height of its season. The beaches are getting more crowded, the easy August days are setting in and the music events are getting louder.

The peak of the musical week will be on Thursday and Friday when the Ayia Napa Youth Festival will have audiences singing and dancing along with Panos Yiamos and Super Sako and Eleni Foureira.

Thursday is set to see what happens when you have a Greek singer perform on the same day and stage as a rapper and DJ. Yiamos is the singer who will please the Greek crowd while Super Sako, Armenian-American rapper and DJ who quickly rose to fame in 2016 with the hit song ’Mi Gna’, will get everyone on their feet.

Friday is reserved only for Foureira, who has become a superstar on the island after she secured us second spot at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Foureira began her musical career as a member of the Greek girl band Mystique in 2007. Two years later when the group split she set out on a solo career. She released her first solo album in 2010, which received a platinum certificate in Greece. Her next three albums, including the 2017 album called Vasilissa, were also very successful in Greece and here.

Panos Kiamos and Super Sako

Live performance as part of the Ayia Napa Youth Festival. August 9. Ayia Napa Harbour. 9pm. €20/30. Tel: 23-816300

Eleni Foureira

Performance by the singer as part of the Ayia Napa Youth Festival. August 10