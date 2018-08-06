‘No light at the end of the tunnel’ in education crisis  

There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel in the ongoing negotiations between the teachers unions and the education ministry, head of teachers union Oelmek Yiannos Socratous said after a meeting of the three unions with the ministry on Sunday.

In a statement he made in the presence of other union officials, he said a dialogue which cannot lead to solutions obviously cannot continue.

“After four days of intensive consultations, we are at a stage where you can see that there is no progress, at least not as much as we would like,” he said.

He explained the unions have put their contributions in writing on Friday.

“We were expecting the minister of education today to have specific answers to the measures we have proposed,” he added.

Socratous said the minister has made a first statement and will send a letter of reply by Wednesday.

However, he said, “what really worries us is that we are 25 days before the start of the new school year, 25 days before September 1, and in fact there do not seem to be signs that there is an end to all this through which we have lived from July 2 until today. ”

The boards of the unions will meet on Tuesday to continue discussions, first separately and then together.

Further action will depend on the reply of the ministry on Wednesday.

Since July 2, the unions and the ministry have been at loggerheads over a decision by the ministry to end the reduction in teaching hours according to length of service and an attempt by the government to streamline teachers’ duties.