Paris Hilton in the north of the island

Celebrity Paris Hilton arrived in the north of the island over the weekend to attend a music event in Limak Hotel in Vokolida in the Famagusta district, it was reported on Monday.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, Hilton travelled to the north with a private jet and was welcomed by ‘undersecretary for tourism’ Fikri Ataoğlu.

It was also reported that she did not need to present her American passport and was given a paper with a special ‘seal of entry’.

In a picture posted on her twitter feed on June 15, she said she would be visiting Spain, Romania and ‘North Cyprus’ before heading off to Romania.

The Cyprus News Agency, quoting the Turkish Dogan News Agency, quoted the ‘undersecretary for tourism’ as describing Hilton’s visit as a “huge event”.

Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels and has appeared on reality TV, films, ventured into music and had her first book ‘confessions of an heiress’ on the New York Times bestseller list.