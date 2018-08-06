Police launch week-long speed clampdown

August 6th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Police launch week-long speed clampdown

Police are carrying out a campaign to prevent speed violations from August 6 until 12, the seventh campaign of this kind this year.

It is part of a European operation in cooperation with the European traffic police network Tispol.

According to statistics, over the five-year period from 2013 to 2017 speeding was the cause of 12.77 per cent of fatal accidents. In the year 2017, 16.33 per cent of fatal accidents were caused by people who were driving too fast.

Therefore, police are concentrating their efforts on this problem, a statement said.

