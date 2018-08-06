Teens questioned over theft from school in Limassol area

Three teenagers were arrested on Sunday to facilitate ongoing investigations into a case of break-in and theft on primary school facilities in a village in the Limassol area, police said.

A complaint was made by members of an archaeological mission who were using the primary school facilities in the area. The theft is said to have occurred between the hours of 9pm Saturday and 2am on Sunday. Four cameras, an electronic audio player and three pairs of sunglasses were stolen from the premises.

Testimony was given against a 17-year-old and two-15-year-old village residents, who were arrested and detained to facilitate investigations

Following investigations carried out in their homes, two cameras which are allegedly part of the stolen property were found in the home of the 17-year-old, police said. A stolen camera was also located in the village church courtyard.

The fourth stolen camera was found around 11.30pm. on Sunday, in an open space near the primary school. The case is being investigated by Episkopi police.

