Back to School gift certificates from Alphamega for Famous Sports

August 7th, 2018 Company News 0 comments

Back to School gift certificates from Alphamega for Famous Sports

The summer is at its peak but it won’t be long before students have to go back to their school desks. For this reason, Alphamega Supermarkets are making sure that parents are prepared and have all the necessary supplies for the new school year.

 

For every purchase of €40 or more on school supplies from the supermarket, customers will receive a €15 gift voucher to be used at Famous Sports stores.

With every purchase of €50 or more on school supplies from the supermarket, customers will receive a corresponding €10 gift voucher, which they can redeem on products from any department within Alphamega Supermarkets.

The offer is valid until September 30 or until stock runs for holders of the Alphamega Social Family Card.

To view a list of school supplies at all Alphamega supermarkets visit www.alphamega.com.cy

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close