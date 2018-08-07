Bus shelter plan signed in Limassol

Transport minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou on Tuesday said a project to upgrade bus stops and shelters in Limassol could potentially boos the economy.

An agreement of cooperation was signed on Tuesday between the ministry and Limassol municipalities and communities giving the go-ahead for the drawing up of an investment plan for the construction of modern public transport infrastructure in Limassol.

The agreement involves the Limassol municipalities of Ayios Athanasios, Yermasoyia, Kato Polemidia, Mesa Yeitonia and Ipsonas, as well as in the Trachoni and Kolossi communities.

The goal of the project, according to Anastasiadou, is to serve the needs of the public wishing to use public transport. She added that in preparation for the implementation of the project, the transport ministry has already launched a design competition, while it has also completed the necessary data collection regarding bus stops and shelters across the island.

The upgrade project has a double benefit, she added, since it not only provides citizens with better public infrastructure, but also stimulates other infrastructure and development projects, thereby enhancing the economy.

Anastasiadou also said this agreement is a model for the long-term cooperation of the ministry with Limassol municipalities and communities, while it is expected that similar agreements will soon be signed with other areas.