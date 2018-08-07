Ex Co-op member Poyiadji says board majorities were fixed

By Stelios Orphanides

Susanna Poyiadji, a former member of the board of directors of the Co-op, said that one of the reasons she quit her position was that she felt that majorities in the board could not change while she was in many issues in the minority.

“The balances in the board were given and so I realised that my contribution was limited,” Poyiadji, the first of three witnesses to testify on Tuesday to the committee probing the collapse of the bailout out bank, was quoted as saying by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“One of the serious issues we had in the board, which was related to corporate governance, was that the board was not sufficiently independent”.

Another reason which contributed to her resignation in April last year, less than nine months after her appointment, was in addition to other professional obligations, was related to the Co-op’s initial intention to seek a listing at the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) as part of a denationalisation strategy via a gradual issue of new shares, while the Cyprus Cooperative Bank was still unready.

She said that the Co-op, which was compelled into selling its operations to Hellenic in June after its inability to reduce its bad loans stock wiped out its capital which was increased in 2014 and 2015 with a €1.7bn injection from the taxpayer, was not robust and mature enough for a listing and resembled instead a construction site, according to the CNA.

Poyiadji added that she felt that she could not properly work in the Co-op.

When asked by the committee to explain the circumstances under which the bank entered an agreement with Spain’s non-performing loans specialist Altamira over the management of the Co-op’s delinquent portfolio stock amounting to €7bn, Poyiadji said that after she requested copies of the minutes from the bank, it denied her request on the grounds that she hadn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement.

This prompted the chairman of the committee George Aresti to say that the body has checked whether the Co-op handed over everything it was asked to deliver.

“If the committee has that and can make use of that then we wonder why they did not give it to you,” he said.