Flight attendant gives hilarious speech to passengers [V]

Not a huge fan of flying? Many people share the same feeling as you. They hate flying, it scares the hell out of them. There are always some words of courage we say to ourselves before the flight. However, the moment we set our foot on that huge plane, the words are gone, all is left is our fear.

During takeoff we always picture the worst: “Why is the plane turning like this? Are we going to roll over?” All panicky we just want to get off the plane. No matter how much we concentrate to watch a movie, look at the clouds or start a conversation with the person sitting next to us, it is just impossible to relax. And when a turbulence comes, oh my, we get so shaky with so many questions spinning in our heads: “What is that sound? Why is it so bumpy? That was a huge drop. What’s wrong? We are all going to die!!! Ahhhhhh! And so on and so on….

For some people, it is because they are scared of heights…or, more specifically, falling. They don’t like bungee jumps, being near ledges, or even looking down from a tall building. It sets their heart racing and gives them vertigo, even though statistically speaking flying is one of the safest modes of transportation (there is a one in 11 million chance of dying in a plane crash, but one in 5,000 in a car). People afraid of flying, don’t have a similar reaction when in a car – they feel safe because they are in control.



Luckily, there are flight attendants who know how to relieve people’s anxiety before takeoff in order to make their journey more enjoyable. That is what exactly happened on the plane where Marty Cobb, a now-famous Southwest Airlines flight attendant, delivered her hilarious PA announcement to the passengers on board. It seems that entertainment works miracles – it’s the best medicine against fear. She acts like a stand-up comedian and the speech sounds like a professional comedy monologue which earned a huge round of applause from everyone on the plane. The video quickly went viral.

She tells the passengers: “Can I pretend to have your attention for just a few moments? My two young identical twins and a daughter are going to show you the safety features of this 737-800.”

Cobb then told passengers how to properly fasten their seat belts: “Properly fasten your seatbelt slide the flat end in the buckle. Position your seatbelt tight and low across your hips like my grandmother wears her support bra.”

With her speech she has definitely made the passengers on this flight to pay a very close attention to some funny safety instructions. So, if airplane flights have you tense, this Southwest Airlines attendant might be the perfect cure to lighten your mood. If that doesn’t loosen you up, we’re not sure what will! She might even be better than a lot of comedians out there – just listen to the roar of laughter! She goes on saying: “Everybody gets their very own teeny-weenie yellow Southwest bikini.” Her performance is so good, she even gets a round of applause when she finishes.