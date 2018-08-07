Focus unites the body, mind and spirit

The summer holidays are in full swing but come September things will get back to normal and the focus will be back on education. One way of learning more is by taking part in the Focusing workshop by coach and psychotherapist Anita Michaelidis.

The workshop, to take place on September 26 at DanceHouse Lefkosia, will help shake off the holiday mode and focus on what really matters, helping participants go through the motions of daily life. “In this motivational movement workshop, among other exercises, we’ll practice a technique I’ve been adopting for the past year since training in Gendlin’s Focusing, which taps into our body’s ‘inner wisdom’ and helps us maintain focus and clarity on what matters most,” Michaelidis said.

Michaelidis works with individuals and groups who seek to achieve positive life changes and deal with challenging times. She combines movement practice with personal effectiveness coaching, the integration of which makes change more effective.

All participants will be able to express themselves through free, physical movement and dance. In movement you will find clarity and awareness that will enable you to achieve self-growth on an emotional, cognitive and physical level.

“Movement for change is a sensitive, fun and creative practice, suitable for all physical abilities for both men and women. You are encouraged to go at your own pace, to follow how your body wants to and can move,” Michaelidis explains.

The non-judgmental group format enables deep connection to all aspects of self, which include physical, mental, emotional and spiritual, leading to an overall sense of wellbeing.

The workshop will begin with stillness. The aim will be to keep still to find that clear place within each of us to be with ourselves, to unwind, release fatigue and resistance to make room for creativity. The session will then continue with gentle warm-up stretches, body awareness, grounding, centering, aligning, easy movement within the group dynamics and concludes with exploring and visualising the outcome you seek through expressive dance improvisation.

The session will include a Somatic Movement part which is based on the research work and teachings of Arianna Economou (teacher, performer, somatic embodiment educator). As her student, Michaelidis draws on information from Economou’s work on the intuitive, the autonomous and the creative.

Michaelidis will use her extensive experience on how we find deep change, health and individual meaning to help us reap the benefits of body-mind-spirit-energy systems. “I value ways we can approach wellbeing in the moment, moving beyond limiting beliefs and stories, to listen to the body’s wisdom and support ourselves with compassion and awareness,” she states.

You can register to take part in this workshop by sending an email to [email protected] Payment can be done online to BOC: Account Anita Michaelides, Iban CY8200200

1950000357011250756 BIC: BCYPCY2N. Make sure you put your name in the reference field.

Focusing Workshop

A workshop that helps us maintain focus and clarity on what matters. September 26. DanceHouse Lefkosia, 25 Parthenonos St, Ayios Andreas, 1105, Nicosia. 4.30pm-7.30pm. € 35. Tel: 99-686879