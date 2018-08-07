Girl, 8, taken out of hospital prematurely by mother, died from septic shock

The death of the eight-year-old girl who died early on Monday at the Limassol general hospital was due to septic shock, according to the findings of a post-mortem on Tuesday.

The post-mortem was carried out by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou, who also sent tissue for histopathology tests.

The health ministry said on Monday that the child was brought to the A&E department of the hospital with a high fever on Sunday afternoon by her mother.

Doctors who examined the girl considered it necessary she be admitted for treatment but a little later the mother asked that she be discharged.

The mother, against the doctors’ advice, the ministry said, signed the discharge papers and took the girl home.

It is not known why the mother took the little girl home prematurely.

Around 2am on Monday, she brought the child back to the hospital with a low pulse and high fever, and the eight-year-old died in the early morning hours despite efforts by medical staff.

Health Minister, Constantinos Ioannou has requested a report to be submitted to his office by Tuesday.