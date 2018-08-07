Go over the rainbow with jazz

The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band will remind us how music is an intricate part of the movie world and how it has the power to take us back to certain eras, while stirring up memories at a concert tomorrow.

All this will happen in Larnaca when Alice Ayvazian on vocals, Konstantinos Efraimidis on clarinet and saxophone and Dimitris Miaris on the piano will perform some of the most memorable jazz pieces used in classic Hollywood films. You can expect to be remined of the 1942 film Casablanca and the song ‘As Time Goes By’, Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times (1936) with the song ‘Smile’, The Wizard of Oz with Judy Garland’s most famous hit ‘Over the Rainbow’ and many more from films featuring Ginger Rodgers, Fred Astaire, Lena Horne and Bing Crosby.

Ayvazian studied Vocal Performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Classical Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Nicosia. She participated as lead and backing vocalist in numerous studio recording projects as well as various performances and concerts while in America. Since returning to Cyprus, she has established her reputation as an active figure on the local jazz scene performing alongside some of the best musicians on the island.

Efraimidis, from Greece, is a classically trained clarinettist who received his diploma from the State Conservatory of Thessaloniki. He is currently continuing his music studies in Jazz Performance at the University of Nicosia. Since moving to Cyprus, he has become an active member of the local music scene.

Miaris, who has been playing the classical piano since he was six, is a part of the Neorebetes Greek traditional band that has played in Greece, Russia and Australia.

Hollywood Meets Jazz with Steppin’ Out Live

Live performance by the band. August 8. The Tudor Inn Bar, Lala Mustapha Pasha, Larnaca. 9pm. Tel: 96-511065