Illegally stored tyres being moved out of Dali area

Illegally stored tyres in the Dali industrial zone and Ayios Sozomenos area are being removed, the press and information office announced on Tuesday.

The tyres are being moved to a licenced management facility as was decided at a cabinet meeting on July 4, 2018.

According to the announcement the tyres are expected to be dealt with in an environmentally friendly manner.

They are being removed as a precautionary measure and the protection of the environment and public health, in the case of a fire.