Illegally stored tyres being moved out of Dali area

August 7th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Illegally stored tyres being moved out of Dali area

Illegally stored tyres in the Dali industrial zone and Ayios Sozomenos area are being removed, the press and information office announced on Tuesday.

The tyres are being moved to a licenced management facility as was decided at a cabinet meeting on July 4, 2018.

According to the announcement the tyres are expected to be dealt with in an environmentally friendly manner.

They are being removed as a precautionary measure and the protection of the environment and public health, in the case of a fire.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close