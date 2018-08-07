Man arrested on suspicion of possessing anabolics

Police arrested a 46-year-old man in Nicosia on Monday in connection with the alleged possession of anabolic substances and drugs.

Drug squad officers searched the suspect’s home at around 8pm.

They said they seized 51 vials and two tablets containing anabolic substances, a small amount of a white substance which police believe to be 1.3 grammes of cocaine, and traces of the same substance in a piece of glass.

Two laptops, two hard drives, a surveillance system consisting of two cameras and an electronic DVR recorder, and some documents were also taken in for examination.

The suspect faces charges of illegal possession of a medicinal product without the appropriate licence, illegal possession of anabolic substances, and illegal possession of drugs.