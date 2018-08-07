Man drives into wall of Russian consulate in Limassol

August 7th, 2018

Police in Limassol on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man who drove his car into the perimeter wall of the Russian consulate but were quick to rule out a terrorist act.

The incident happened at around 1pm outside the consulate on Gladstone Street.

He then entered the yard and smashed the glass of the office entrance.

The man was quickly detained by police and taken to Limassol hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained when he smashed the glass.

The man is expected to undergo a psychological evaluation. The Cyprus News Agency said the man had been treated in the past for mental problems.

