August 7th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man pleads not guilty to defrauding retired teacher out of €571,000

Paphos District Court

A 56-year-old man pleaded not guilty before a Paphos court on Tuesday in connection with obtaining €571,000 under false pretenses from a retired teacher.

The court adjourned for September 11 and ordered the suspect to remain in custody until then.

The case was reported to police in January this year.

According to a 74-year-old retired teacher, between November 2015 and December 2017, the suspect and two other individuals, posing as town planning department officials, took €571,000 from her to help secure a ‘listed building’ status for her home on the promise she would receive money from the state to refurbish it.

Police investigated the complaint and determined there was foul play involved.

