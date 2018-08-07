Our View: Journalists making absurd claims over glossary

JOURNALISTS are not prepared to allow the issue of the controversial Glossary for Journalism in Cyprus to be forgotten. They insist on keeping it alive even though their angry warnings, on its publication, that it was a blatant attempt at suppressing free speech and re-inventing the narrative of the occupation have been proved completely wrong. Not a single person was forced to use the alternative words/phrases proposed by the glossary, which was an initiative by the OSCE’s (Organisation of Cooperation and Security in Europe) representative on freedom of media.

An announcement signed by 210 journalists and press officials urged the Cyprus Union of Journalists (ESK) to submit a complaint about the glossary to international organisations such as the International Federation of Journalists, the European Federation of Journalists, the OSCE and the UN. The signatories claim the glossary “is inclined to establish a new official line of communication on the Cyprus problem to international mass media and by extension to the international political scene.” They warned that if the ESK board, which had been “used as a Trojan horse for the promotion of political expediencies”, failed to file a complaint with the above organisations, in order “to restore its trustworthiness”, they would do so.

The whole matter has now reached a level of absurdity. The board of ESK would not restore its trustworthiness but appear totally foolish and untrustworthy if it submitted a complaint, as it had not only given its full support to the creation of the glossary, but also participated in its drafting through one of its members. How absurd would it be to file a complaint about something it co-wrote? Perhaps the objective of the signatories is the embarrassment of the leadership of the journalists’ union, because nothing else would be achieved.

If ESK did nothing and the signatories of the announcement decided to submit complaints to the international organisations what would they actually complain about? There is no violation of anyone’s right to free speech in Cyprus because the OSCE made it very clear, from the outset, it had no intention of imposing words and terminology on journalists through the glossary. Journalists were completely free to decide whether they would use what it proposed.

What would be the complaint indignant journalists and press officials submit to the OSCE, the UN and the International Federation of Journalists – that the OSCE drafted a glossary that aimed to promote sensitive use of language in order to build trust between the two sides in Cyprus? Was this such a bad initiative? And how would the angry journalists substantiate their absurd claim that the glossary suppressed freedom of expression or violated the right of free speech? If they do file a complaint, the only thing they will achieve is to embarrass themselves, exposing their own dubious stance towards free speech, as they would be demanding the scrapping of a document that tried to promote a climate of confidence and respect between the two sides.