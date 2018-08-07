Police warn of new cyberscam

August 7th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Police warn of new cyberscam

Police on Tuesday warned the public about a new form of online fraud and extortion.

They said people receive e-mails where the sender claims to know and have access to codes and private information through malware.

The average person is usually convinced when the e-mail shows a password from one of their latest online website registrations.

The sender then threatens to release private information unless a large sum is paid in Bitcoins.

Police said users should never send money or personal data to any unknown individual and encourage the public to report all such incidents to the cybercrime unit.

http://www.cypruspolicenews.com/cyber_crime
https://cybercrime.police.gov.cy/police/CyberCrime.nsf/subscribe_gr/subscribe_gr?OffName

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close