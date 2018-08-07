Police warn of new cyberscam

Police on Tuesday warned the public about a new form of online fraud and extortion.

They said people receive e-mails where the sender claims to know and have access to codes and private information through malware.

The average person is usually convinced when the e-mail shows a password from one of their latest online website registrations.

The sender then threatens to release private information unless a large sum is paid in Bitcoins.

Police said users should never send money or personal data to any unknown individual and encourage the public to report all such incidents to the cybercrime unit.

http://www.cypruspolicenews.com/cyber_crime

https://cybercrime.police.gov.cy/police/CyberCrime.nsf/subscribe_gr/subscribe_gr?OffName