Team magic is at it again

Exercise is something we all need. Be it at the gym, at home or out in nature, getting the body moving is what makes for a healthy you. There are two exercises that requires nothing else than a good pair of trainers, some warm-up and a good attitude: walking and running.

These two give us reward enough in themselves, then throw in a great outdoor setting and a charity to run for and you kill three birds with one stone. So why not start September off by running or walking the second Annual Anogyra Five Km Run and Walk for People and Autism on September 1.

The event, organised by the Magic Always Happens organisation that helps raise autism awareness, also includes a 1km kids’ race.

There will also be a raffle with great prizes. All you have to do is place your (adult only) bib number in the box after you have successfully completed the five KM run to get the chance to win flights to Paris, a weekend stay at a luxury resort, dinners, sporting goods and more. Three surprise gifts will also be raffled off for three children (in three age categories) who will successfully complete the kid’s race. Just make sure they place their bib numbers in the right box.

When you register you will get a free t-shirt, medal and entrance to the social event after the race. Entry fee is €12 and €10 for the kids’ race. Registration can be done online at https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/teammagic2ndannualanogyra5kmrunandwalk. Registration can also be done on the day until 4pm.

All proceeds go to a scholarship fund for people and families on the autism spectrum.

Second Annual Anogyra 5Km Run and Walk for People and Autism

