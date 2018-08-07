Top beaches off the beaten track

Everyone has one. But nobody’s telling. If I had a euro for every time, in the course of my research, someone said “I’ll tell you, but it’s off the record”… well, I’d have at least nine euros! However, a few sharing souls were willing to step up to the plate and pitch their coastal choices. So here we go. Local knowledge, native expertise…

A quick note before we begin. This isn’t one of those ‘5 beaches to visit this summer’ or ‘7 spots by the sea’ which feature so heavily in local media, aimed at conning unsuspecting tourists into visiting the site. Whence they will discover endless adverts followed by the same old suggestions: Fig Tree, Nissi, Coral Bay, Lara, Konnos… Beaches we all know, dammit, because we’ve lived here longer than a nanosecond! No, this is about the places the locals love (and were kind enough to share). Starting with two adjacent spots in the Paphos region…

Avdimou and Melanda – Best for the elderly

Food. Facilities. Far-reaching sands. Avdimou may have gained in popularity since 1980, when my family first discovered it, but it’s still fairly off the beaten track and a favourite with all the locals from the surrounding villages.

Paphos resident and ex-policeman Kevin Parker recommends the beach for its space, accessibility – “straight down to the beach, which shelves fairly quickly once you’re in so there’s no wading for miles to get a good dip!” – calm waters, and an excellent family-run restaurant, courtesy of Sotiris and Iris. There’s parking (next to a disused carob warehouse which dates, apparently, from the Crusades!), a decent view, and facilities at the restaurant – a place he recommends for a glass of wine and a good lunch.

Stroll west around the headland and you’ll stumble upon Melanda Beach – a slightly more secret local favourite. Smaller, shingled, and again boasting easy access to the sea, the swimming is “safe, protected, and shallow” says Alexandra Wilson, long-term Anogyra resident. “I’m always down there with the kids and grandkids when they’re over,” she says. “It’s peaceful, you can rent sunbeds and umbrellas, and the family restaurant is fantastic: the son catches fresh fish in the morning, and you’re enjoying sea bass by noon!”

Five minutes from the highway (take the Avdimou turn-off from the highway, head for the coast, hang right then left and you’re there), Melanda is brilliant “if you’ve got mobility problems, or you’re elderly or inactive,” says Alexandra. “There’s shaded parking and it’s an easy stroll down to the shoreline; plus it’s never too busy, even in the hottest months.”

Lombardi – Best for couples

The Ayia Napa region ticks all the best beach boxes. But if you’re tired of fighting your way through traffic to Konnos, bodies on Nissi, and lilos at Fig Tree, try Lombardi. The beach just below Cavo Maris hotel in Protaras, this is a personal favourite – and I was surprised by the number of friends (none of whom I’ve ever actually seen there!) who cited it as their secret favourite.

The beach itself has all the right elements: castle-worthy sand, decently-priced sunbeds/umbrellas, well-maintained facilities, and a pretty permanent ice cream truck. But it’s the sea that makes this protected cove special. Shallow, clear, and sandy-bottomed, there are enough rocks close to shore to make this ideal for young snorkelers. Further out, encircling coastline means there’s always land nearby, and the waves are never too high. Stronger swimmers can head out to the island (which, if you swim far enough, has a secret beach of its own that can’t be seen until you’re practically on top of it!), and I can personally attest to the fact that turtles abound in the area – I’ve seen at least five flippering lazily through the bay in the past!

However, where this spot really comes into its own is the accompanying luxury. You know how most hotels boot you out should you so much as look at their lawn? Well, the Cavo Maris is much, much friendlier… Seek out Andreas the kindly pool attendant and, for a small fee, you can enjoy a stylish sand-free, comfort-and-cocktails beach day! “Non-residents are always very welcome and, subject to availability, can use the sunbeds, umbrellas, the pool and its facilities at a small charge,” explains General Manager Antonis Antoniou. (I’m not saying this luxury is the sole reason Lombardi is a personal preference, but it’s pretty high on my list!)

Oroklini – Best for families

This one is nameless. Also, it’s not covered in golden sand and the sea isn’t glass-clear. But what it does have in spades is convenience… If you live in the capital, you’re lacking coastline. So, many years ago, Emma Nikiforos and family did the math – and came up with this one. It is, she asserts, “the closest decent beach you can get to from Nicosia in terms of travel time” – an important factor come July and August!

“If you’ve got a carful of fractious kids, this is the beach to head to,” she laughs. “From the main junction leaving the city, it’s going to take between 30 and 35 minutes” – we tested it at exactly 31 minutes on a Saturday morning, setting off at 10am – “which is just about what a five-year-old primed with the promise of ice cream can stand! You take the Oroklini exit, follow the road round past the mini Salt Lake and, at the Police Station T-junction, turn right. It’s about 50m on beyond a short row of beach houses, and there’s a good patch of land to park on,” she directs.

A pebbled beach (“less sand to shake off your kids when you return!”), the beauty of this spot is its proximity to Nicosia, along with a constant breeze and lack of people. “Unlike further along the coast, this beach is hidden from the road by a long dune, so you don’t get as many swimmers. The sea is pretty shallow for a long way out, and it’s always windy so you’re never baking. Though this can,” she adds, “kick up waves: as there are no lifeguards you need to keep an eye on the kids and make sure they’re fairly strong swimmers.” The downside? No facilities, no shade, and nothing much for snorkelers to see. “But if you’re just looking for the closest place for a quick family dip, this is it!” Emma asserts. “You can be there and back, with time for a decent swim, in under three hours.”