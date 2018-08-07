Two arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine

The anti-drug squad found 1.3kg of cocaine in a car in the Larnaca district on Monday afternoon and arrested two people in connection with the case, they said.

Officers stopped a car driven by a 48-year-old man at 5.45pm, searched the vehicle and discovered the drugs in a bag on the floor in front of the rear seats, police said.

The driver was arrested and later, at around 8.40pm, another person, 39, was detained following testimony against him.

The homes of the two suspects were searched and police said they seized various items as evidence, as well as €22,730 from the residence of the 39-year-old and €2,900 from the home of the 48-year-old.

They are accused of the illegal possession of drugs with the intent to supply.