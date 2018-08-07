Waste at Mandria beach a ‘revolting spectacle’

The beach in the village of Mandria, Paphos has been inundated with waste and excrement, the Green Party said on Tuesday, after the regional secretary Andreas Evlavis’ visit to the beach.

“The scene was tragic and the spectacle was revolting,” the party said in an announcement.

Pictures released by the party show foam and particles floating towards the shore.

“The biggest problem though is that for the umpteenth time the public welfare is in danger,” the party added in their statement.

According to the Greens, Evlavis visited the beach after complaints were received from people about the situation at the beach. The party added that they were informed by members of the public that the waste started to appear a few days ago and that it is getting worse.

The mayor of Mandria has been informed about the situation and is expected to take action.

The party called on the fisheries department to examine the complaints that have been received about the beach as there could be consequences for sea life.

“We also believe that an official from the health services in the area should come take samples to file a report,” the party said.

The Greens added that ‘extensive checks’ should be conducted on small boats that arrive or depart from the area’s small ports, so as to ensure that the waste from the ships has been managed correctly. It called on the newly-established shipping ministry to act.