August 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Almost €2,000 in cash, plus jewellery, stolen from salon and home

Pieces of jewellery and a total of €1,900 were stolen on Tuesday night from the home of a married couple and the wife’s adjacent beauty salon in Pyrga, in the Larnaca district.

Police were notified that a burglary had taken place at a home and salon between 9pm and 11:30pm.

At the scene, officers found that the culprits had initially broken into the beauty salon and taken €800 in cash and €200 in coins, before breaking into the home where the salon’s owner lives with her husband, taking a further €900 from their bedroom and various pieces of jewellery of an undetermined value.

The couple’s home was not protected against theft, as there were no closed-circuit alarm or surveillance systems installed, making the break-in easier, police said.

