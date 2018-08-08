Get out and run

The ninth annual 5km CableNet Run The Park event will get people running in Athalassa National Park in Nicosia on September 8.

The run is organised by Dro.Me.A. Racing Runners’ club and Aglantzia Municipality and supported by the association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease. Major race sponsor is CableNet.

The event includes a 5km race, an 800 metre kids’ race and a charity 5km Corporate race in memory of Cablenet’s Director Andreas Mavrides.

The 5km race is open to runners over the age of 16. Registration is open until September 2 and can only be completed online at the following link www.dromearacing.com (parental consent is required for runners under 18-years-old).

Participants have two options for registration: the basic package, where for a fee of €10 they will receive a custom-made medal at the finish line, or the upgraded package, where for a fee of €20 they will receive (in addition to the medal) the Dro.Me.A. Racing official Legea windproof jacket.

The race will begin at 8.30am at the Latsia entrance to the park, 200m from the park’s entrance, near the round-about of the Nicosia General Hospital.

The 800 metre race for children up to 13-years-old will have free registration on the day of the event between 7am and 8am and the race will kick off at 9.20am – just make sure that the parents’ consent form is signed first.

All proceeds from the corporate race will be donated to the association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease.

