Illegal immigrants detained

Paphos police have arrested two people, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday morning, for being in Cyprus illegally.

Police said that at 7:45am on Wednesday, an individual was spotted wandering on the main road between Tsada village and Polis Chrysochous.

After further investigation it was determined that the man, an Indian, was in Cyprus illegally.

Around 8:30pm on Tuesday, an Iranian man was arrested on Agapinoros street in Paphos and again found to have no papers to stay in Cyprus.

The two men are in police custody and are expected to be deported.