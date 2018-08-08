Illegal immigrants detained

August 8th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Illegal immigrants detained

Paphos police have arrested two people, one on Tuesday evening and one on Wednesday morning, for being in Cyprus illegally.

Police said that at 7:45am on Wednesday, an individual was spotted wandering on the main road between Tsada village and Polis Chrysochous.

After further investigation it was determined that the man, an Indian, was in Cyprus illegally.

Around 8:30pm on Tuesday, an Iranian man was arrested on Agapinoros street in Paphos and again found to have no papers to stay in Cyprus.

The two men are in police custody and are expected to be deported.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close