Mamma Mia! Goes Greek

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is still on at the cinema catching up on what happened to Sophie. But for those who prefer live action to a movie screen, the Greek version of the musical Mamma Mia with singer Despina Vanthi will play for four performances this month.

Starting on August 25, Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia will be swaying along to the Greek versions of the songs ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘The Winner Takes, It All’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and more.

The jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson is based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, former members of the band. The title of the musical is taken from the group’s 1975 chart-topper ‘Mamma Mia’. Ulvaeus and Andersson, who composed the original music for ABBA, were involved in the development of the show from the beginning when producer Judy Craymer approached them in 1983. ‘The song The Winner Takes It All’ is what gave Craymer the idea, as it had theatrical potential.

The musical premiered in London in 1999 and continued to play at the Prince Edward Theatre until 2004 when it moved to the Prince of Wales Theatre. It then moved to the Novello Theatre where it ran until 2012. The original musical, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, stared Siobhan McCarthy, Lisa Stokke, and Hilton McRae.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2001. It was again directed by Lloyd and choreographed by Van Laast. As of October 2017, Mamma Mia! is the ninth longest-running Broadway show and the longest-running jukebox musical in Broadway history.

Mamma Mia! has performed in more than 50 countries, in all six continents and has been translated into 26 languages. Over 60 million people have seen the show worldwide and it has set the record for premiering in more cities faster than any other musical in history.

Based on this very successful formula, the musical has now received a Greek face and feel. “We decided to proceed with a Greek production of the famous musical, with the favourite songs translated into our language,” a press release said.

It is said to be the largest production in Greece to date. For such a big project, only the best artists in their field could fill these gigantic shoes. Leading the cast will be Vandi, who will be joined by Maria Vasilatou, Marios Hatziantoni, Manolis Theodorakis and more.

Tickets can be purchased from tickethour.com.cy and at all ACS courier shops.

Mamma Mia the Musical

Performance of the musical from Greece with Despina Vandi. August 25. Municipal Gardens Theatre, Lord Byron Street, Limassol. 9pm. €20-40. Tel: 25-343341

August 26. Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca. 9pm. €20-35. Tel: 24-665795

August 27-28. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. €20-40. Tel: 22-314507