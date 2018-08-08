Man dies after being arrested during domestic disturbance

A man died in Larnaca hospital early on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked his wife and injured police officers who were attempting to arrest him, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Shortly before midnight police were called to an incident in the Kamares area involving a man allegedly causing a disturbance on the street.

When they got there, officers found several of the man’s neighbours on the street but not the suspect, but they could hear someone shouting inside the house and also found a 10-year-old girl crying in the yard.

Entering through an open door they found a woman in a state of shock and a man in a rage in a bedroom, the reports said.

The man, a 30-year-old resident of Larnaca, who is known to authorities, they said, for incidents involving drugs, was kicking objects in the room and began shouting even more when he realised officers were present, according to the reports.

When they tried to calm him down he hit one of them in the face and lashed out at the other, they said.

The man was eventually arrested, handcuffed and calmed down but suddenly began to turn blue in the face. Officers removed the handcuffs and began to administer first aid but he did not seem to respond, they said.

An ambulance was called, which took the man to Larnaca general hospital where doctors attempted to revive him without success. He died at 1.35am.

A urine sample showed he was under the influence of cocaine, police said.

His wife, who was also taken to hospital was diagnosed with cuts and bruises. She said the injuries were caused by her husband.

The two police officers who were attacked also received first aid and were discharged.

The scene was cordoned off and a post mortem will attempt to determine the exact causes of the man’s death.