August 8th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Manhunt after exchange robbed of €10,000

Paphos police launched a manhunt on Wednesday afternoon to locate and arrest a man who robbed a money transfer and currency exchange bureau of €10,000 inside the town’s mall.

Police said the incident took place at around 6.30pm. The man, wearing a cap, entered the bureau holding a bag and an object, which resembled a gun.

He asked the female employee to sit in the corner as he emptied the till. The perpetrator then fled the scene, as police launched a manhunt for his arrest.

Officers were also going through security camera footage in a bid to find leads as to the suspect’s identity.

 

 

