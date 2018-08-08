Parcel tracking system down but arrivals ‘not affected’

The Cyprus Post said on Wednesday its online Track & Trace and SMS notification system, where customers see where their datapost packages are at any given time, has been down since last Thursday due to technical problems.

Cyprus Post spokesman Marinos Kostas told the Cyprus Mail: “There is nothing we can do for now since it is not only a local problem. There is a problem with the global track-and-trace system to which all members of the Universal Postal Union are connected.”

Due to the problem, the service where customers can also receive an SMS notification regarding the arrival of their registered items is also down, Kostas said.

He said the postal service had assured affected customers that until the issue is resolved, they would be notified by regular post, now known as ‘snail mail’, when their packages arrive in Cyprus.

Kostas added that a Cyprus IT team was working with their international counterparts to resolve issue.

“Recipients are presently unable to trace their items, but this has no effect on the item’s arrival at all. The items will arrive as normal, even though the recipients will not be able to track its course. We ask customers to be patient, and we are sure that the issue will be resolved shortly,” said Kostas.