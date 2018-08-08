Police issue warrants for two people in separate burglary cases

Police announced on Wednesday they were seeking two individuals for separate offences.

Gabriel Kitti, 28, is being sought to facilitate further investigations into a case of burglary and theft which took place in Limassol between March 18, 2017, and September 15, 2017.

Petya Svetozarova Atanasova, 37, is also being sought in connection with a case of burglary and theft, offences committed between July 21 and 22, this year, as well as being illegally in Cyprus.

Anyone who sees either of the two individuals is requested to report to police.

For Gabriel Kitti contact Limassol police at 25 805 057.

For Petya Svetozarova Atanasova, contact Nicosia police at 22 802 222.

The public can also contact their nearest police station, the citizen’s line at 1460, or online through the Cyprus police app.